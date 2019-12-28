Man arrested after boy assaulted in Mansfield town centre

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a boy was assaulted in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Rosemary Centre Car Park, Union Street, Mansfield at around 6pm on December 27, after a 15-year-old boy was reported to have been assaulted by three men who attempted to take personal items from him.

Nottinghamshire Police responded and three men were located near the scene and the 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, said: “Robbery is a very serious offence and we will investigate all reports thoroughly to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible.

“Good police work has led to suspects being identified very quickly and as a result, our officers were able to make an arrest.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, so if you have any information, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 and quote incident number 615 of 27 December 2019.”