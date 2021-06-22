Man arrested after attempted break-in at Mansfield property

Police were called to Oak Tree Lane in the town at around 5am after a report of a man attempting to break into a garage and a van.

The man had fled the scene when officers arrived and enquiries were made to establish the circumstances.

However, just hours after the incident, a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in connection with an incident at a property in Mansfield on Monday morning.

Det Sgt Andy Hall said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we will always investigate reports thoroughly with a view to taking appropriate action against offenders.

“Officers did an excellent job to quickly respond to this report and make an arrest as part of their initial enquiries.