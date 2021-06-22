Man arrested after attempted break-in at Mansfield property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in connection with an incident at a property in Mansfield on Monday morning.
Police were called to Oak Tree Lane in the town at around 5am after a report of a man attempting to break into a garage and a van.
The man had fled the scene when officers arrived and enquiries were made to establish the circumstances.
However, just hours after the incident, a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Det Sgt Andy Hall said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we will always investigate reports thoroughly with a view to taking appropriate action against offenders.
“Officers did an excellent job to quickly respond to this report and make an arrest as part of their initial enquiries.
“We are now working to piece together what happened and I’d appeal to anyone who may have any information that could support our investigation to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 122 of 21 June 2021.”