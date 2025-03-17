Man arrested after assault in Mansfield town centre

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
The assault happened on Queen Street, Mansfield town centre, on Sunday, March 16.
A man has been arrested following an assault in the town centre of Mansfield.

Officers were called to Queen Street, Mansfield, at 8.17pm on Sunday, March 16, after reports of a disturbance.

Three men sustained injuries and two were taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident left two men in hospital with significant injuries.

“As we work to understand exactly what happened we are appealing to all witnesses to come forward without delay.

“We know that multiple people were involved in this incident and it is vital that they make contact with is as early as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 609 of 16 March 2025.

