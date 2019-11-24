Man arrested after armed raid at Huthwaite pub

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a terrifying raid at a Huthwaite pub

Officers were called just before 6.45am yesterday (Saturday 24 November 2019) to a report that two men had entered The Woodend pub on Chesterfield Road in Huthwaite with a firearm and assaulted a member of the pub’s cleaning staff.

It was reported that two bottles of spirits and a charity collection box were stolen in the incident.

If you saw what happened, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 195 of 23 November 2019.