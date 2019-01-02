Man arrested after alleged threats to kill in Southwell

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following a chase involving armed police.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Officers were called to a report of threats to kill in Crew Lane, Southwell, at around 10.35am today (Wednesday January 2 ).

Following a pursuit, armed officers arrested a man in Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe, a short time later and recovered a crossbow from a property. No one was hurt.