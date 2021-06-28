Man arrested after air powered pistol pulled out in Mansfield venue

A man is alleged to have become aggressive during an argument inside the premises before being seen with the air pistol and apprehended by security.

Officers were then called to Leeming Lane at around 10.50pm on Sunday and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

An air pistol and pellet ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

Police have praised security staff at a Mansfield venue after they safely detained a man who is alleged to pointed an air pistol at a victim.

Det Sgt David Prest said: “Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always investigate reports thoroughly in order to taking swift and appropriate action against offenders.

“While the weapon used in this incident was an imitation firearm, air pistols and air rifles can often look real and this can be terrifying for victims.

“I’d like to praise the security staff at the club for their handling of the incident as their intervention saw no one injured and the weapon confiscated.

“Their quick intervention quickly deescalated the incident with minimal impact on the rest of the punters at the club.

“This is a great example of how police work with venues to ensure that people can enjoy themselves in venues in Nottinghamshire safely and responsibly.

“The recovery of an air powered firearm is positive as it means it can’t be used in any further criminal activity.

“We are pleased to have made an arrest as part of our enquiries and will now work hard to establish the circumstances.”