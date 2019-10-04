Man arrested after 100 cannabis plants found in Mansfield released without charge

Police are to take no further action against a man arrested after 100 cannabis plants were found in Mansfield.

Police entered the property on Westfield Lane at around 4.45am on September 26 and found around 100 cannabis plants.

A man was arrested but police have confirmed he has now been released with no further action being taken.

The drugs will be destroyed.

