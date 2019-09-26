Man arrested after 100 cannabis plants found at Mansfield property

A man has been arrested after around 100 cannabis plants were found in Mansfield.

Around 100 cannabis plants found in a Mansfield home

Officers entered the property on Westfield Lane at around 4.45am, today (Thursday) where around 100 cannabis plants were found.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Police have arrested a man and discovered a cannabis grow after attending a property in Mansfield this morning.

"Around 100 plants of cannabis plants have been found inside the property so far. Our enquiries are ongoing."