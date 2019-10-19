Man appears in court on knife and drug charges after arrest in Sutton

A 23-year-old Sutton-in-Ashfield man has appeared in court charged with knife and drug offences.

Joseph Holt, of no fixed address, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 17, after being arrested in Castlewood Grove, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Tuesday, October 15.

He is charged with possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 November for a trial.