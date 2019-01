A man has been charged in connection with a burglary and criminal damage in Clipstone and an assault and criminal damage in Mansfield.

Samuel Brunt, 29, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges relate to reports of a burglary and criminal damage at properties in Vicars Court, Clipstone, on January 2 and reports of an assault on a man at a property in Elton Close, Mansfield, and criminal damage to a property in Elton Close, Mansfield, on Wednesday.