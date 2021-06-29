Man appears in court charged over Mansfield Police Station damage

Andrzej Kulakowski, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday after an incident at the station on Great Central Road on Sunday afternoon.

He faces a charge of causing criminal damage and was remanded in custody until July 21.

Kulakowski was previously charged with criminal damage following another incident at the station on June 21.

Mansfield response sergeant Joseph Hall said: “Clearly this incident was upsetting for staff working behind the counter whilst doing their job.