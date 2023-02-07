News you can trust since 1952
Man appears in court after police discover cannabis farm in Mansfield Woodhouse

A man has appeared in court charged with drug farming after police discovered 159 cannabis plants at a house in Mansfield Woodhouse.

By Tim Cunningham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:59pm

Ardi Salikaj, aged 30, of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered no plea to cannabis production, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, on February 1.

The court heard 159 cannabis plants were seized after officers executed a warrant, on January 31.

Image of a cannabis grow.
The case was adjourned until February 9 for the police to provide an estimate of the likely yield from the plants.

Salikaj was remanded in custody because of the seriousness of the offences.