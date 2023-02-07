Man appears in court after police discover cannabis farm in Mansfield Woodhouse

Ardi Salikaj, aged 30, of Beech Tree Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered no plea to cannabis production, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, on February 1.

The court heard 159 cannabis plants were seized after officers executed a warrant, on January 31.

The case was adjourned until February 9 for the police to provide an estimate of the likely yield from the plants.