Man appears in court after car stolen during Ashfield burglary

A suspected burglar has appeared in court after a car was stolen following a break-in at a home in Ashfield.

Detectives launched an investigation after a property in Lowmoor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was targeted on Friday 1 August at around 2.20am.

Car keys were taken and the stolen vehicle was recovered a short time later following a police pursuit.

Jake Mason, aged 31, of Glamis Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (2 August) charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and assaulting an emergency worker.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 August.

Detective Constable Alex Tennant said: “Any burglary is an upsetting experience for the victim.

“We also know how upsetting and inconvenient it can be to discover your car missing from the driveway.

“I hope the victims and local community are reassured by our response which has now seen a suspect placed before the courts.”