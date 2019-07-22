Man and youth injured during incident in Mansfield

A man and a youth were injured during an incident in Mansfield today.

Police were called to a report of an affray involving two men and a group of youths on Racecourse Park at around midday.

Police Constable Victoria Wetton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "One of the men suffered minor injuries to his face and arm.

"One of the youths suffered minor head injuries.

"No arrests have been made.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"We're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help us with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 379 of July 22."