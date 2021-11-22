Man and youth charged after reports of two people dressed as police carrying BB guns in Mansfield

A suspected BB gun was reportedly shot into the ground on Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, on Friday, November 19, at about 7pm.

A 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth were arrested in connection with the incident.

The pair have now been charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, Mansfield.

Stephen Beilby, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No-one was hurt.

“However, it clearly caused concern and the offences of imitating a police officer and possession of imitation firearms are treated very seriously.”