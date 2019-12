A man and a woman have been arrested in a suspected robbery in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a robbery on Wood Lane, Church Warsop yesterday evening (Saturday, December 7).

A 27-year old female and 48-year old male have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the incident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 736 of 7 December.