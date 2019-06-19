Man allegedly spotted carrying firearm in Hucknall

A man in Hucknall has allegedly been spotted walking around the town "carrying a firearm".

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, after receiving reports of a man carrying the firearm on Nabbs Lane a few hours earlier.

Nabbs Lane, Hucknall.

Officers have visited the callers and checked CCTV footage, and it cannot be confirmed that a weapon was seen.

Inspector Craig Hall, who has led the investigation, said: “Although we have found no evidence of a weapon in this case, I would like to thank the public for their vigilance and encourage people to continue to report any information which causes them concern.”

Did you see anything? Call the police on 101.