Man, 84, dies in Notts crash

Officers are appealing for information after an 84-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision in Hucknall.

The car collided with traffic lights on Torkard Way, near the junction with Albert Street, just after 9.30am today.

The driver was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but later died.

Torkard Way was closed while an investigation was carried out but has now been reopened.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 171 of 26 April 2019."