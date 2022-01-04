Man, 63, fights off teenage moped thief in Mansfield

The victim had stopped with his scooter on Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, near to the Tesco Petrol station and the junction with Sawley Drive, when the youngster approached him and tried to steal his bike.

Police said the owner fought back and during the struggle the bike fell to the floor, sustaining damage, before the offender ran off towards Sawley Drive.

Two passers-by came to the aid of the victim, who hurt his wrist in the attempted robbery, which took place on Monday, December 27, at about 1.10pm.

The junction of Jubilee Way South and Sawley Drive, Oaktree, Mansfield.

The suspect, who was with some younger youths, is described as white, aged 15-19, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

Detective Constable Louise Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This attempted robbery left the victim very shaken and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find the person responsible.

“The force will always investigate reports of this nature and treats them seriously.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have recorded dash-cam footage which could assist us with our investigation.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant someone thinks it may be, could help us take positive action in this case.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 294 of December 27, 2021, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.