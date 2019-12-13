Man, 52, arrested in Annesley hotel over child abduction and rape

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in an Annesley hotel over suspicions of child abduction and rape in the early hours of Friday morning (December 13).

Nottinghamshire Police said the arrest was made after the employee at the Mour Hotel reported child sexual exploitation concerns to the force when the man checked in with a girl in the odd hours.

Praising the employee’s swift action, the police said they managed to arrive at the hotel within minutes and save the vulnerable girl.

“He (the employee) reported his concerns for the girl's welfare to the police and officers arrived at the hotel within minutes.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and rape. He remains in police custody,” the statement said.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Quinn, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection team, said: "We'd like to thank the hotel for quickly alerting us which resulted in our officers being able to swiftly arrest a suspect and safeguard a vulnerable child.

“People who work in this industry are in a unique position to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation, whether it's hotel reception staff looking out for unusual bookings or bar staff being alert to a number of indicators and raising the alarm if necessary.

“Reports such as this help us build the bigger picture around child sexual exploitation and I would like to praise the caller for contacting police. He noticed something which didn’t seem right with him and he made the right decision by reporting his concerns."

DCI Quinn added: "We have worked tirelessly with the local hotel industry to help them in improving their arrangements to protect children and keep them safe.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive however, where intelligence tell us that premises remain attractive to potential perpetrators, we will use the powers available to us, where necessary, to ensure that hotels are as committed as we are to making Nottingham city and county safe places for our children and young people.

“This latest report shows that our message is being listened to and people are helping the police and other agencies in the fight against eradicating child sexual exploitation but this something that we must all continue to work together on.

"I would encourage everyone to know the risks around child sexual exploitation, spot the signs and speak out to help us safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice.”