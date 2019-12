A 22-year-old man has been charged with theft and assault after an incident in the Rosemary Centre car park in Union Street, Mansfield on Friday (December 27).

It was reported that two men were approached by three other men, who hit one of the men and tried to steal their bags.

Jordan Peabody, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today (Monday 30 December).