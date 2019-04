A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault on a woman in Bilsthorpe.

Officers were called at about 11:55am on April 7 following reports of an assault on a woman.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "The 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, remains in custody."