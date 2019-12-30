Male arrested after Sutton crime spree

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a male after a string of offences were committed in Sutton

Ashfield Police who have not yet identified the suspect, posted on their Facebook page that they arrested a male on December 28 in Sutton after he was spotted on a stolen motorbike and then made off from Police.

Nottinghamshire Police

The post adds: “Following a Police investigation the suspect has been charged and remanded to court with the following offences:

“Two thefts of bikes, driving with no insurance, possession of an offensive weapon, making off without payment and driving whilst disqualified.

“The male was released from prison only four days prior to his arrest.

A spokesman for Nottingham Police said: “We will not tolerate behaviour like this in our local town and will continue to work together to stop incidents like this occurring in Ashfield and make the area a safer place for the community.”

More when we have it.