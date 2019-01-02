Machete fight suspects released on bail

Police have released one man under investigation and bailed two after reports of men fighting with a machete and a metal pole in Broxtowe.
Officers were called to the incident in Fenwick Close at about 2.15am yesterday (Tuesday 1 January 2019).
Three men, aged 51, 23 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
The 51 year old has been released under investigation and the 21 and 23 year-olds have been bailed.
No-one was seriously injured during the incident and officers recovered a bladed weapon after searching a nearby property.