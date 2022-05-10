Machete and cocaine recovered in Edwinstowe drugs raid

Officers, acting on intelligence, raided a property on Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe.

Inside, they found ‘a large amount of what is believed to be cocaine’, alongside mobile phones and digital scales.

Weapons including a machete and a knuckle-duster were also recovered in the raid on Thursday, May 5, at about 7am.

Two men, aged 35 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapon.

Both have been released under investigation.

Sergeant Mike Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark Operation Reacher team, said: “We regularly carry out intelligence-led raids to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs.

“On this occasion, we found a very significant quantity of what we believe to be cocaine and arrested two suspects. Our investigation is ongoing.”