M1: Police halt traffic on motorway after stargazers are found laid on central reservation

Police halted the traffic on the M1 north of Mansfield after two stargazers were found laid on the central reservation area.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:06 am

South Yorkshire Police said the stargazing duo were spotted today, at about 3.30am, at Junction 34, for Meadowhall.

Posting on Twitter, the force said: “We were called to reports of pedestrians on the motorway.

“When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.

Two stargazers were found laid on the central reservation area of the M1 at Junction 34, near Sheffield, in the early hours of this morning

“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”

