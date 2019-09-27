Luxury designer watches and cash stolen from Ravenshead home

Two luxury designer watches and cash have been stolen by burglars from a Ravenshead home.

A Tag Heur watch Calibra s Lewis Hamilton – Serial number RWW2021 and a Breitling Avenger Blackbird Serial Number V1731010 were both taken along with a quantity of cash from a house on Quarry Road on Saturday, September 21.

A Breitling watch has been stolen from Ravenshead

Police say an unknown offender smashed a window at the rear of the property to gain entry before searching bedrooms and escaping.

Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police's County Burglary Team, said: "I'm hoping that by sharing these images and details someone might come forward with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or information which could help us with our investigation into this burglary."

The stolen Breitling watch

Anyone with information should Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 422 of 21 September 2019.