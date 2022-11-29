‘Lucky’ Sutton biker escapes three-year drug-drive ban thanks to court error

Police spotted Lewis Gent on a motorbike at traffic lights on St Peter's Way, Mansfield, carrying a pillion passenger who didn't have a helmet, at 11pm, on May 30, said prosecutor Lottie Tylyer.

When the passenger hopped off, Gent sped through a red light and disappeared, but officers found him later trying to start his bike outside a gym.

"He was extremely relaxed about the situation and smelled of cannabis," said Ms Tyler. "He admitted having a spliff the previous night."

He escaped a three-year ban

A test revealed he had 3.6 microgrammes of THC in his system when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

The court heard he was disqualified by Nottingham magistrates in September for drug driving without a licence in February.

A second driving offence would normally trigger an automatic three-year ban, but Gent wasn’t charged with both offences at the earlier hearing.

And because the incident in May pre-dates his conviction in September, the court has to treat it as his first driving offence.

The presiding magistrate told him: "If the prosecution had got their act together maybe you would have got a three-year ban the last time. You have been very lucky."

Gent, who represented himself, said: "I am an absolute clown. I didn't realise at the time it was such a big deal."

The 19-year-old, of Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was banned for 12 months and fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.