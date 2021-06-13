Lucky penny reunited with owner after wallet was stolen from Mansfield man's car

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, after witnesses saw two males go onto a driveway and approach a motorbike before fleeing when the alarm started going off at around 1.40am on June 11.

Officers attended the scene and located two suspects nearby.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of the attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A souvenir coin was among the items stolen

Officers then located several cards in another man's name alongside a souvenir coin and a screwdriver. It transpired that shortly beforehand a car had been broken into in High Hazel Drive, Mansfield and a wallet had been taken from inside.

The pair were further arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, who has been investigating the two incidents, said: "The victim was very happy to get his stolen items returned to him, especially the lucky coin which had great sentimental meaning to him.

"Clearly it's not been a nice experience for the victim as his car had been entered and ransacked. We won't tolerate vehicle crime of any kind in Nottinghamshire and will do everything we can to track down suspects."

The teenagers remain in custody while enquiries continue.