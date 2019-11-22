Lowdham man to appear in court charged with burglary and drug offences

A man is set to appear in court charged with burglary and drug offences.

Phillip Mills, 55, of Nottingham Road, Lowdham, is charged with two counts of burglary and further counts of possession of heroin and cocaine.

The man is due to appear before magistrates.

The burglary charges relate to reports of burglaries at a property on Brookside, Lowdham, on October 27 and November 13.

Mr Mills is due to appear at Nottingham magistrates' court today.

