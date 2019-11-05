'Loud explosion' heard after ATM broken into in Notts

Residents reported hearing a 'loud explosion' after a cash machine was broken into in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called at around 3.30am this morning (Tuesday) to the Premier Store on Eastwood Road in Kimberley.

The Premier store on Eastwood Road in Kimberley.

Officers remain at the scene collecting evidence whilst investigations continue, including specialised officers who are making the scene safe for the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 51 of 5 November 2019.

