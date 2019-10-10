Lorry driver found guilty of Notts doctor's death

A lorry driver has been convicted of causing the death of a doctor after clutter on his dashboard obstructed his view in a fatal collision.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a death by dangerous driving charge, so prosecutors will now decide on a retrial.

Robert Bradbury, 50, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving, after the trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bradbury, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, had denied the charges.

Dr Suzanna Bull, from Farnsfield suffered "catastrophic" injuries when she was hit on Pershore Road, Birmingham.

Dr Bull, 32, was in a designated cycle lane when she was struck on 9 October, 2017.

Previously, the court heard how Dr Bull - who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital and is the daughter of retired King's Mill Hospital consultant Peter Bull - had been cycling with her brother around 30 seconds before the fatal incident.

The defendant failed to see her and she was "dragged under the lorry" as it turned left, the court heard.

Prosecutors said a tray table, sat-nav, fan, ornaments and other items had been placed on the centre of the 32-tonne truck's dashboard.

Prosecutors will decide whether to seek a retrial over the death by dangerous driving charge by October 28.

Dr Fiona Reynolds, the chief medical officer at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, told the BBC that Dr Bull was a "true asset to the NHS."

"Suzanna was a much-loved and respected member of our team and during her time with us she made a real difference; offering exemplary care to our children, young people and families," she said.

"Her kindness, compassion and commitment to the job she loved shone through and I'm sure she would have gone on to achieve so much."