Look at your home through the eyes of a burglar, police advise residents

Police investigating a number of burglaries in the Gedling area have offered advice to local residents.

Over the past month Nottinghamshire Police have had an increase of reported offences throughout the Ravenshead, Arnold, Linby, Papplewick and Mapperley areas. There are no specific times; however they mainly happened in the late evening or overnight.

The majority of offences were forced entry either through broken locks, forced windows and patio doors.

Neighbourhood Inspector Steven O’Neill said: "Most domestic burglaries are committed by opportunist thieves looking for the easiest way of getting into your home without being seen or disturbed.

“Look at your home through the eyes of a burglar. If you forgot your keys could you get inside? Even if you go out for a short time, make sure you lock all doors and windows and leave a light on.

“Look out for your neighbours as well. If you see someone approaching a property and are suspicious about it, please report this to us on 101 and where possible, note any descriptive details.” More advice and information can be found on our website: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/distraction

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with two burglaries in Ravenshead. Liam Repton, of Corporation Drive, Ilkeston, was charged on 18 December with two counts of burglary dwelling. He appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded until 19 January.