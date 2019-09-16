Long-awaited CCTV camera for Edwinstowe's High Street

There is good news for Edwinstowe residents and business owners, as it was announced that the high street will be fitted with CCTV.

The long-awaited CCTV camera is set to be installed during the week of September 23, and comes in response to a number of incidents.

Cash was stolen from the village's Post Office in November 2018, and the cash machine was stolen from the Co-Op in July 2018.

A petition for Newark and Sherwood District Council to install CCTV was started by Councillor Scott Carlton and backed by traders, in response to the break ins, and anti social behaviour.

Councillor Michael Brown, who represents Edwinstowe and Clipstone and Newark and Sherwood District Council announced that the CCTV will be installed.

The camera will run off the 4G network, and images will be fed to a control room in Newark.

Coun Brown said: "There has been a delay in installing the camera, because of technical issues with the system the camera will work from.

"The camera will be installed across the road from the library, and will have a 360 degree view up and down the street.

"It comes in response to a number of crimes on the High Street, including the break ins at the Co-Op and Post Office.

"Piccolo, a children's clothes store, closed down because of the number of break-ins.

"The High Street is regularly used by the community, we have a very good variety of shops.

"Hopefully the camera will have an impact in the reduction of crime."

Councillor John Peck, County Councillor for Edwinstowe, said that although the area is safe, the camera should reassure residents.

"The Parish Council are very much in favour of the CCTV being installed.

"The village did have a spate of crimes on the High Street, and hopefully CCTV will reduce crime.

"Edwinstowe is a pleasant, safe village which attracts many visitors, and unlike a lot of High Streets, it seems to be thriving."