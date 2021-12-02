Lockdown-hit plumber forced on to benefits after drink-driving ban in Mansfield
A lockdown-hit plumber who was caught over the limit in Mansfield after drowning his sorrows with a friend will have to claim benefits, magistrates have heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police stopped Matthew Plimmer on Church Street, on October 30, just after 4am.
Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said a test revealed Plimmer had 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Plimmer, aged 34, of New Road, Oxton, admitted driving with excess alcohol.
Simon Walton, mitigating, said Plimmer had been ‘commiserating’ with a friend about the impact of the lockdown, which ‘caused him to lose his house and caused the breakdown of his marriage’.
Mr Walton said: “He got up thinking he was sober enough to drive and he wasn’t.
“It’s fair to say Plimmer’s life has been rather difficult over the last 18 months. Covid has put a lot of pressure on people.
“He was a self-employed plumber. He's not going to be after today. He will now have to claim Universal Credit.
“It's a shame really, because only three days ago he was able to pick up a contract in Coventry – which he now won't be able to travel to.
“It's going to hit him hard.”
Plimmer was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
