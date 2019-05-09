Litter picking campaign in Ollerton as anti-social behaviour on the rise

Sherwood police have been rilling up their sleeves to help clean up the Ollerton area.

In partnership with Newark & Sherwood Council, volunteers, and Dukeries academy students Pc Gray has been out and conducted a litter pick around Ollerton

A substantial amount of litter (21 bags) was collected from around the Sherwood energy village and the skate park.

A spokesman for Sherwood Police said: “Litter can be a problem for everyone year round, especially as summer approaches and tourism to the local areas such as Sherwood Forest and Rufford Abbey increases.

“We are encouraging all to use bins provided or take litter home with you.

“The skate park on the Sherwood energy village has seen an increase in litter and antisocial behaviour therefore Police patrols of the area will be increased.

“Working together we can make Nottinghamshire a safer and cleaner area for all who live, work and visit the county.”

If you would like to conduct you own litter pick or get involved, visit the Newark and Sherwood council website or keep an eye out for future dates of events in the Ollerton roundabout magazine.