Leeds man faces knife charge in Worksop

A man has been charged with carrying a knife in the Worksop branch of Home Bargains, a court heard.

A man has been charged with carrying a knife in the Worksop branch of Home Bargains, a court heard.

Dale Norfolk, 40, of Coldwell Road, Leeds, denied possessing the blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the store on Memorial Avenue, on October 4.

He was bailed until January 13, for a trial in Mansfield.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.