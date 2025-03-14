Latest Reports from the courts: cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some recent cases from the magistrates’ courts.

Samuel Brunt, 35, of Littleworth, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 18 weeks in prison. Compensation: £100.

Ashley Cane, 37, of Morven Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Sentence: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85.

Pawel Krzeminski, 25, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: racially aggravated intentional harassment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lee Lilliman, 39, of the Oval, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £72.

Brian Ward, 39, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: drive without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 24 months. Total custodial period: 5 months. Compensation: £1,500.

Charley Wright, 32, of Filigree Close, South Normanton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, take a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and handle stolen goods. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 6-month drug rehabilitation and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 6 months. Compensation: £250.

Lee O’Shea, 44, of the Oval, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Fine: £653. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £261. Compensation: £100.

Jakub Wisniewski, 20, of Verney Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £484. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £194.

Shirley Franks, 41, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £323. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £129.

Philip Humphries, 32, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Sentence: 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation: £413.95.

Mark Ashley, 40, of Hunters Chase, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 168 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Sentence: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 6 month alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 36 months, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Adam Thompson, 39, of Forest Road, Clipstone, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and driving without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £450. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £180.

Lee Revel, 40, of no fixed abode, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £199.78. Conditional discharge: 6 months.

Lance Musgrove, 35, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and theft from shop. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Fine: £40. Compensation: £167.23.

Alice Hose, 36, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £22.

Jason Dawes, 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32.