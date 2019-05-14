Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Motoring

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

John Gallen, 27, of Wilcox Avenue,, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car in Sutton with 50 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Over the legal limit of 35 mcg. He also drove without insurance. He has been fined £380, pay a £38 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Joanne Austin-King, 52, of Rutland Street, Mansfield, kept a vehicle which was unlicensed. She has been conditionally discharged for six months and pay costs of £85.

Drugs

Thomas Maddox, 18, of York Street, Sutton, had on his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. He also stole a six crate of Bud Light lager from Local 4 You in Sutton. He has been conditionally discharged for six months and will pay £50 in compensation.

Theft

Stephen Miles, 36, of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, stole a bottle of sherry and two action cameras to the value of £46.97 from Castlewood Service Station, Sutton. He will pay £46.97 in compensation .

Andrew Black, 53, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, stole meat to the value of £158.64 from Cooperative Food, Alfreton Road, Sutton. He also failed to surrender to court and committed the offence while serving a suspended sentence for theft. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. He will also pay £158.64 in compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Helen Baguley, 42, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, stole groceries to the value of £243.65 from Asda in Forest Town. She has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Donna Blackmore, 45, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, stole groceries to the value of £243.65 from Asda in Forest Town. She has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Donna Abbott, 45, of North Street, Sutton, stole items to the value of £111 from Asda in Sutton. She has been conditionally discharged for six months. She will also pay a £20 surcharge and £80 in costs.

Jevgenji Cerepanin, 35, of Westbourne Close, Mansfield, stole five electric toothbrushes from TK MAxx in Mansfield. He also had on his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug and obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Violence

Jake Nelson, 27, of Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He also had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He will also participate in a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He has also been issued with a restraining order. He will pay £250 in compensation, a £115 surcharge and £620 in costs.

Breach

Daniel Henry, 42, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, failed to comply with the requirements of a planning enforcement notice at land on the south side of Rickett Lane, Blidworth. He was fined £784, pay costs of £402.50 and a £78 surcharge.

John Shooter, 26, of Mattersley Court, Mansfield, failed to meet the requirements of a community order for crimes including assaulting a man and having mamba on his possession. The order has been revoked. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Damage

Andrew Donner, 29, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, damaged a car with intent. He has been committed to four weeks in prison, because he re-offended while subject to post sentence supervision and his record. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Scott Harris, 25, of Willougby Court, Mansfield, used abusive language or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment or alarm. He was fined £85, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.