Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Latest court reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Damage

Steven Crawford, 33, of Mary Street, Kirkby, damaged a lifeline monitoring system and toilet seat. He has been fined £80 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Harassment

Liam Grafton, 37, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, harassed a woman with offensive messages and comments. He also damaged a door and failed to surrender to court. He has been given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also issued with a restraining order. He will also pay compensation of £300.

Theft

Aleasha Hyland, 35, of Market Place, South Normanton, stole a Hoover from B&M Bargains in Mansfield on two occasions. She has been committed to 28 days in prison.

Kyle Broome, 32, of Wrightson Close, Sutton, stole meat to the value of £52 from Iceland, Sutton, with another. He also stole baby milk powder to the value of £33, spirits to the value of £26 and coffee to the value of £3.78 from Huthwaite Services with another. He also stole three dog bowls from Pets at Home in Sutton and two bottles of wine from Bargain Booze, Sutton with another. He also stole from Tesco Express and Boyes in Kirkby. He also failed to surrender to court and meet requirements of a community order. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and must comply with an drug rehabilitation requirement. He was also fined £140 and pay £80.32 in compensation. He also assaulted a police constable by beating her and will pay £50 in compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mark Ellis, 36, of Swanson Avenue, Sutton, stole items from TK Maxx, Mansfield. He also had on his possession a folding knife. He committed the offences while serving a community order. He has been committed to 22 weeks in prison. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Martin Toon, 27, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, stole wireless speakers from B&M in Mansfield. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He will also pay an £85 surcharge.

Connor Ward, 19, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in a young offender institution. In Mansfield he destroyed a door belonging to Framework, he also failed to surrender to court and did not meet the requirements of a community order after stealing a car. He will pay compensation of £50.

Clint Richards, 38, of High Street, Tibshelf, stole groceries to the value of £1121.22 with another from ASDA in Sutton. He has been committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £625 in costs.

Robert Mallaburn, 40, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, stole a knife from ASDA in Sutton and coffee and chocolate from Co-op in Sutton. He also stole body lotion and deodorant from Superdrug in Sutton and skin care items from Wilko in Sutton. He also stole coffee from Poundstretcher in Sutton. He has been committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months. He will also be given a curfew and electronic monitoring. He will pay compensation of £94.09, a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Mia Godber, 28, of Wrightson Close, Sutton, stole meat from Iceland, Sutton to the value of £52 and baby powder to the value of £33 and coffee from Huthwaite Services with another. She also stole dog bowls to the value of £19 each from Pets at Home, Sutton and wine from Bargain Booze, Sutton, and bags of meat to the value of £60.85 from ASDA Sutton with anther. She also failed to surrender to court. She has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and pay compensation of £72.90.

Violence

Jake Davison, 23, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He also damaged property belonging to Ashfield District Council with intent. He also assaulted a man by beating him and assaulted a police officer by beating him and used threatening behaviour or language where the police officer believed violence would be used. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic motoring. He was also given a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also given a restraining order to not go to Bonser Gardens, Sutton. He will also pay a £85 surcharge, compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Jack Wright, 27, of Felley Avenue, Kirkby, drove a car while unfit to drive through drugs. He was also found to have a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug on his possession on King’s Mill Road East, Sutton. He has been fined £161, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Grant Barlow, 24, of Mill Street, Sutton, has been sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after driving while disqualified from driving and serving a suspended sentence. He also drove while unfit to do so through drugs and without insurance. He is now disqualified from driving for another 36 months.

Bryn Bull, 32, of Linby Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car with 86 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mcg. She has been fined £120, pay £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. She has also been disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Nathan Strowther, 22, of Wenham Lane, Huthwaite, drove a car with 86 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres in breath. He was fined £342, pay a £34 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Alexandra Cunningham, 44, of Half Moon Drive, Kirkby, drove a car with 106 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also fined £100 and pay a £85 surcharge. She has been disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Dzintars Baugeris, 45, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, drove a car with 41 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £180, pay a £30 surcharge and £620 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Miscellaneous

Stephen Dobbs, 51, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield, had on his possession in a public place a kitchen knife. He also had on his possession a quantity of valium. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and 140hours of unpaid work. He will also pay an £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Darren Frost, 31, of Jephson Road, Sutton, had on his possession in a public place an axe. He also had on his possession a class B drug, cannabis. He has been committed to prison for six months because of the highly dangerous weapon. He will pay a £115 surcharge.

Steven Parnell, 47, of Bath Street, Sutton, communicated with a woman he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison. The restraining order has been amended to run indefinitely. He will also pay £115 surcharge and costs of £200.

Cole Eadson, 25, of Forest Avenue, Mansfield, used threatening language or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used. He has been committed to 28 days in prison and will pay a £115 surcharge.