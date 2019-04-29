Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Court latest

Adam Welch, 26, of Wood Lane Church Warsop was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating. He was also found guilty of carrying a knife in a public place. He pleaded guilty to separate charges of stealing washing powder valued at £33 and six bottles of detergent worth £30 from Huthwaite Service Station. He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend an initial assessment after class A drug opiates were found to be present in his body. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks. The court heard he had just been released from prison. There was a victim surcharge of £115.

Luke Terrence Siddon, 26, of Southwell Close Kirkby admitted two counts of assaulting a police constable by beating him. He was committed to prison to a total of 32 weeks and ordered to pay £75 compensation in each case.

Sean Webb, 26, of Nottingham Road Mansfield admitted assaulting a male by beating him. A community order was made with a 100 hours work requirement within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £75 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

theft

Lindsey Ann Bowen 39, of Bentink Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing groceries to the value of £350 from Asda. She was fined £20 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Aaron Severn, 27, of Bentink Street Mansfield admitted jointly with Lindsey Bowen of stealing groceries worth £350 from Asda. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement for 80 hours within the next 12 months and a victim surcharge of £85 imposed.

Jonah Willis-Reid, 18, of Commercial gate Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet containing cash and cards and house keys of a value unknown. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ court having been released on bail. It was a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. A community order was made with a curfew requirement of three months with electronic monitoring and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Motoring

Matthew James Northridge, 35, of Hobhouse Road Mansfield admitted driving with 59 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having ben released on bail. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Igor Pavliukov, 46, of Harlow Street, Blidworth admitted driving with 136mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months and a community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 180 hours. There was an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. he was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Inerpal Jay Singh, 31, of Wood Street Mansfield admitted driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ court. He was committed to prison for 14 weeks because of previous convictions of driving while disqualified and a clear disregard for a court order. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, with £115 victim surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Richard Christopher Marsdin, 38, of Argyle Street Mansfield admitted damaging an internal door to the value of £20 and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with a four weeks curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay compensation of £20 with £85 victim surcharge.

Brennon-Lee Matthews, 22, of Jephson Road Sutton admitted possessing a knife in a public place without good reason. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a victim surcharge of £115.

Johsua Ian Wood, 27, of Rosemary Street Mansfield admitted dishonestly taking part in disposing stolen goods namely a Suzuki motorcycle. He was fined £50 with £150 compensation.

Threats

Joshua Harold Prosser, 20, of Wellbeck Street Mansfield admitted using threatening behaviour to a female PCSO. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Breach

Jordan Shawn Harris, 22, of Commercial Gate Mansfield,admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted separate charges of stealing clothing from TK Maxx worth £300 and £400. The community order was revoked and he was committed to prison for a total of 34 weeks.

Dean Lewis, 36, of Whittaker Road Rainworth admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Ambrose Fletcher, 47, of Chesterfield road North, Pleasley was found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order made by the Family Court Nottingham. The was committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. The conviction was made whilst a community order was in place for admitted breaches of the same order. A restraining order was made . there was a victim surcharge of £115 and £620 costs.