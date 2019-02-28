Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Violence

Daniel Marshall, 28, of Pines Close, Selston, assaulted two men while serving suspended sentences for theft and failure to surrender to court. He has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. He will also pay £100 in compensation.

Motoring

Adgar Niedzwiedi, 22, of Armstrong Road, Mansfield, drove a car 88mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. He also drove the car without consent of the owner, without insurance or the correct licence and did not stop when damage was caused to railings on Ladybrook Road. He has been given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for 30 months. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Simon Robinson, 45, of Bodmin Court, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with 103 mcg in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement with a 120 hour unpaid work requirement. He has also been disqualified from driving for 44 months and will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Damage

Lee Starbuck, 46, of Park Street, Mansfield, damaged a TV and TV and window stand with intent. He has been conditionally discharged for two years and to pay compensation of £355.81 and a £20 surcharge.

Keith Spencer, 22, of Hobhouse Road, Mansfield, damaged a wing mirror on a VW Polo to the value of £75. He was conditionally discharged for six months, costs of £85, £20 surcharge and £75 in compensation.

Ryan Simpson, 30, Silk Street, Sutton, damaged a vehicle with intent. He will pay £1011.59 in compensation.

Gary Brocklehurst, 48, of Baums Lane, Mansfield, damaged a ceiling pole belonging to EE Plc with intent. He has been conditionally discharged for six months and pay compensation of £50 and costs of £50.

Dale Vardy, 36, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, damaged property with intent. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He has issued a restraining order and to pay compensation of £581.

Drugs

Tony Clark, 47, of Western Avenue, Kirkby, had on his possession a Class B drug (Cannabinoid Receptor Agonist). He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Blake Measures, 21 of Sherwood Road, Rainworth, was found to have on his possession a quantity of a Class A drug methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA). He was fined £200, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Dylan Graham, 19, of Tudor Street, Sutton, had on his possession a bladed article namely a Stanley Knife Blade, in Rush Nightclub on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement. He has also been fined £150, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Joshua Summers, 24, of Dalestorth Street, Sutton, beached a restraining order and had on his possession a quantity of cannabis. He was fined £300 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Adam Froggett, 30, of Holly Hill Road, Selston, harassed a woman by bombarding her with text messages. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and activity requirement. He has also been issued with a restraining order. He was fined £50, pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Theft

Shaun Carlisle, 49, of no fixed address stole from Wilkinson on Outram Street, Sutton on seven occasions. He has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison because of his repeat offending.

Cole Eadson, 25, of Forest Avenue, Mansfield, stole a bottle of gin from Tesco and used threatening behaviour. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay £9 in compensation.