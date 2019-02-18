Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Damage

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Phillip Mulholland, 65, of Laurel Avenue, Forest Town, damaged two doors belonging to Mansfield District Council with intent. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Andrew Riches, 38, of Hammond Grove, Kirkby, damaged a window to the value of £450 belonging to The White Swan public house in Sutton with intent. He also damaged a cell camera belonging to Nottinghamshire Police. He has been conditionally discharged for six months, and ordered to pay £600 in compensation.

Matthew Wallett, 29, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, damaged a window with intent in Clipstone. He will pay £550 in compensation.

Violence

Connor Weeks, 18, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, assaulted two police officers. He has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for nine months as he committed the offence while serving a community order. He will also pay a surcharge of £115, and £150 in compensation.

Miscellaneous

Lisa Purvis, 34, of Priory Grove, Kirkby, failed to provide a specimen when asked to do so after she was suspected to have driven a vehicle. She also assaulted a police officer by beating him. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement. She was disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months, fined £230, £85 surcharge and £75 in compensation.

Nathan Smith, 28, of St John’s Place, Mansfield, failed to surrender to court having being released on bail. He has been remanded on unconditional bail and was fined £50 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Jodie Birkin, 27, of Foster Street, Mansfield, was found to be drunk and disorderly on Vernon Road, Kirkby. She was conditionally discharged for six months and a £20 surcharge.

Motoring

Clint Richards, 38, of High Street, Tibshelf, used a vehicle in Stanton Hill, without insurance. His licence was endorsed by six points and he was fined £120, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Theft

Anthony Lilliman, 29, of Jepson Road, Sutton, stole a bottle of gin to the value of £18 from Asda in Sutton. He was fined £50, pay compensation to the value of £18 and a £30 surcharge.

Laura Gillespie, 32, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton, stole perfume to the value of £200 from Asda in Sutton. She also stole groceries from Asda to the value of £75 and products to the value of £23 from Huthwaite Service Station in Sutton. She also stole good from B&M Bargains in Mansfield to the value of £90. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement and pay £223 in compensation.

Duane Langford, 39, of no fixed address, stole detergent to the value of £19.96 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield while serving a suspended sentence for theft. He has been committed to prison for 16 weeks. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.