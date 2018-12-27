Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

BREACH

Amanda Gamblin, 43, of no fixed address, was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, after she breached a criminal behaviour order banning her from Mansfield Town Centre. She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

Mitchell Petch, 20, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, was placed under a curfew and community order after he resisted a constable in her line of duty. He also breached a suspended sentenced imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court in August 2018 for driving while disqualified.He must now be under curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, until March 13. He was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Daniel Collis, 40, of Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend as instructed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. He was fined £100, with £60 costs.

Ashden Dellamonica, 26, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, failed to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend as instructed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. He was fined £70, with £60 costs.

Karina Gilliatt, 29, of Winster Way, Oak Tree, Mansfield, failed to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend as instructed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. She was committed to a 12 week prison term suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Russell Hardy, 42, of Midland Hotel, Mansfield, failed to comply with a suspended sentence by failing to attend as instructed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. She was committed to a 12 week prison term suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Jonathan McKenzie, 18, of Garden Lane, Sutton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend as instructed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. He was fined £100 with £60 costs.

Haydn Wright, 24, of Skegby Road, Kirkby, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend as instructed by Mansfield Magistrates Court, without acceptable explanation. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, with £60 costs.

THEFT

Peter Jarvis, 64, of Sherwood Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered a property on Sherwood Court as a trespasser and stole an unknown quantity of roll up cigarettes from the occupant. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. He must pay costs of £85 and a £115 surcharge.

Deividas Muziciukas, 20, of Rochdale Road, Bury, stole clothing to an unknown value belonging to The Salvation Army in Mansfield Woodhouse. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months, with £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Edvardas Sadovskis, 25, of Harper Green Road, Bolton, stole clothing to an unknown value belonging to The Salvation Army in Mansfield Woodhouse. He also drove a motor vehicle on Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, while disqualified from holding a licence and with no policy of insurance. He also stole a key to open charity bins belonging to The Salvation Army, and without good reason had a blade knife in his possession. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, with £85 costs and a £115 surcharge. He is also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Simon Ward, 44, of Dundee Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse, stole alcohol to the value of £1100 belonging to Morrisons on Sutton Road, and vodka to the value of £96 from Sainsburys, Nottingham Road. He also had in his possession when arrested a quantity of cannabis. He was committed to prison for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

MOTORING

Paul Smalley, 31, of Sherwood Rise, Mansfield Woodhouse, used a motor vehicle on Albert Street while there was no policy of insurance. He was fined £280 and ordered to pay a £38 surcharge. His driving licence was also issued with six points.

Joseph Twigg, 27, of Rockings View, Mansfield, drove a morot vehicle on Main Street at 36 miles per hour when the legal speed limit was 30 miles per hour. He was fined £70 with a surcharge of £30. His driving licence was issued with three points.

Reegan Allsop, 21, of The Dell, Annesley Woodhouse, took without consent a white van and drove the vehicle, without a valid policy of insurance. He also caused an accident in the van on Southwell Lane, Kirkby, before failing to report the accident to the police. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge, and his driving licence was issued with eight points.

Ardip Kahlon, 47, of Barn Owl Close, Church Warsop, drove a motor vehicle on Mansfield Road after consuming so much alcohol that he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35. He was fined £120 with a surcharge of £30 and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ashton Dellamonica, 26, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, used a motor vehicle on Sutton Road, Kirkby, while there was no policy of insurance and while disqualified from driving. The offences took place while under a community order for a similar offence. He was committed to 16 weeks in prison and banned from driving for a further 18 months, with a £115 surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Martin Harris, 59, of Farmilo Crescent, Mansfield, used threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause violence against a man, whereby the victim felt threatened. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months with £300 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Nicola Jackson, 51, of Arrival Square, Mansfield, assaulted and obstructed a police officer in his line of duty. She also failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates Court having been released on bail. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £100 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Lewis Fountain, 19, of Old Chapel House, Sutton, assaulted a woman in Mansfield by beating her. He was discharged conditionally for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Lewis Sims, 33, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, assaulted a woman in Edwinstowe by beating her. He was fined £60 ordered to pay £310 costs and a £30 surcharge.

DRUGS

Paul Morris, 33, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, had a sample of cocaine present in his body before failing to attend a drug dependency assessment. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

MISCELLANEOUS

Scott Walker, 46, of no fixed address, had in his possession a lock knife on Quaker Way, Mansfield, before stealing passports and a driving licence belonging to two people in Mansfield. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. The lock knife was seized.

Kie Taylor, 33, of no fixed address, destroyed a lounge window to an unknown value with intent to destroy or damage. He also breached a suspended sentence imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court in June 2018 with two counts of burglary and one shop theft. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks and ordered to pay £320 compensation.

Michael Richens, 36, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, had in his possession without reasonable excuse a bladed article, namely a lock knife. He also stole confectionary to the value of £71.92 belonging to B&M Bargains, Mansfield. He was committed to 26 weeks in prison, with a surcharge of £115. The lock knife was seized.

John Edgar, 48, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment against a female victim, when knowing his behaviour amounted to harassment. A community order and restraining orders were made, prohibiting him from contacting or visiting the victim or a direct relative. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Karen Penney, 50, of Oxton Close, Mansfield, without reasonable excuse damaged the front door of a property to an unknown value. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £75 compensation and £20 surcharge.

Mark Clamp, 34, of Straight Mile, Retford, committed fraud in Mansfield by presenting a false cheque for £2,500 to be paid into a bank account belonging somebody else, wanting to make a gain. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.