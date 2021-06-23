Latest reported crimes to have taken place in Mansfield

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BROOMHILL

Burglary dwelling. A door was damaged at a property on Broomhill Lane at approximately 9am on June 22. No known suspects and no CCTV available.

The latest reported crimes in Mansfield.

CUMBERLAND

Theft other. Two lanterns were stolen from a front garden on Watnall Crescent. The lanterns were over 8ft tall and gold coloured. It is believed the offence took place between 7.30pm on June 14 and 10.30am on June 16.A white transit van with blue alloys was seen in the Markham Place area on June 18. The male driver was seen taking items from front gardens. Enquiries are ongoing.

EAKRING

Theft of motor vehicle. A slate-grey TVA Breather 4 mobility scooter was stolen from the rear garden of a property on Hall Street, between 9am and 1.15pm on June 21.

Theft other. A mobile phone and bank cards were stolen from McDonald’s on Southwell Road West. The bank cards were used at a nearby garage and CCTV is being checked.

GRANGE FARM

Burglary dwelling. A car key was stolen from a kitchen worktop at a property on Andover Road sometime between 4.20pm on June 17 and 5.10pm on June 18. The key has not been used and the car is secure.

LINDHURST

Burglary other than dwelling. Someone broke into premises on Sovereign Way by kicking out the bottom panel of a door and entering the building, sometime between 5.30pm on June 18, and 7.30am on June 21. The offenders broke into a coffee machine in the canteen but nothing was taken.

OAK TREE

Burglary dwelling. A man tried to break into a house on Oak Tree Lane in Mansfield, at 5am on June 21, and an arrest was made shortly afterwards.

PRIORY

Burglary dwelling. A property was found to have been broken into on Hereford Avenue when the owners returned from holiday on June 16. A window was broken and the security light sensors had been ripped off of the walls. CCTV is being reviewed.

Burglary other than dwelling. Offenders broke into the allotments on Priory Road in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 5.40pm on June 19.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft from motor vehicle. A vehicle parked on White Hart Street was smashed up and had an iPad, an iPhone and other items stolen overnight on June 18. CCTV is being checked.

MEDEN VALE/WARSOP

Theft from motor vehicle. A Ford Fiesta was stolen from The Burns in Warsop on June 21 and spotted heading towards Edwinstowe, on Mansfield Road, at 5.53pm on June 21. The vehicle is black with red on the roof and red wing mirrors. It has been added to the police hotlist.

Theft of motor vehicle. A black Sym Jet moped was stolen from a front garden on Hatfield Avenue at around 2.20am, on June 17.

Anyone with any information about the crimes, should contact Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on [email protected]