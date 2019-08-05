Latest people from Mansfield and Ashfield sentenced in court

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Motoring

The court

Amber James, 28, of Tudor Crescent, Rainworth, drove a vehicle with a controlled drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in her system, that was over the specified limit. She has been disqualified from driving fro 12 months, fined £100, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Nikki Clarke, 35, of Clipstone Drive, Forest Town, drove a car while disqualified from driving, and without insurance. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She has also been fined £100, pay a £85 surcharge and £85.

Fiona White, 44, of Greenwood Avenue, Edwinstowe, drove a vehicle with 128 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. She has been disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Assault

Steven McKimm, 48, of Portland Road, Selston, assaulted two women by beating. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and issued with a restraining order. He will pay a £90 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Alan Severn, 43, of Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby, assaulted a woman by beating her and obstructed a police officer. He has been given a community order with a alcohol treatment requirement and programme activity requirement. He has also been issued a restraining order. He will pay £100 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £310 in costs.

Theft

Denis Fairbanks, 26, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, stole a wireless speaker to the value of £24.99 from B&M Bargains, Mansfield, while subject to a conditional discharge order. He will pay £24.99 in compensation.

Miscellaneous

Petrica Adam, 33, of Recreation Street, Mansfield, had on his possession a black handled knife at Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. He has been committed to prison for 28 days suspended for 12 months. He will pay a £115 and costs £85.

Kyle Maxwell, 31, of Carsic Lane, Sutton, assaulted a PCSO and police officer by beating them and used threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used. He also had on his possession a quantity diazepam, a class C drug. He also failed to surrender to custody. He has been fined £769, pay £200 in compensation, a £76 surcharge and £85 in costs.

John Lees, 38, of Saundby Avenue, Mansfield, used threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used and resisted a police officer. He has been given a community order with a alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay £200 in compensation.

Jason Peat, 37, of High Hazles drive, Huthwaite, was drunk and disorderly on Sutton Road, Huthwaite. He has been fined £130,pay a £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Paul Lagridge, 47, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, damaged a door with intent and used threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used. he has been conditionally discharged for 18 months, pay £50 in compensation, a £21 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Paul Davies, 62, of Friar Lane, Warsop, damaged a window with intent and damaged the window of a Audi TT with intent, both on Friar Lane, Warsop. He has been fined £80, pay a £32 surcharge and costs of £85.

Beckie O'Neill, 29, of Co-operative Street, Stanton Hill, used a colour television without a licence. She has been fined £80, pay a £3- surcharge and £120 in costs.

Drugs

David Wilkinson, 39, of Cropwell Court, Mansfield, had on his possession a quatitiy of mamba, a class B drug. He has been fined £80, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Fraud

Paul Morris, 34, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, committed fraud by using stolen bank cards and purchased alcohol with them at Nazran Store, Outram Street, Sutton. He also visited the shop again to buy alcohol, but the card was declined. He also used the cards at Outram Stores, Sutton, to buy vodka and cigarettes. He also stole items to the value of £60 from Dunelm, Mansfield, and stole hair clippers to the value of £105 from Sainsburys, Mansfield. He also stole a Little Tykes Turtle sandbox, to the value of £35 from Smyths Toy Superstore, Mansfield, and failed to surrender to custody twice. He also failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from imprisonment. He has been sentenced to 13 weeks suspended for 12 months, because of his previous convictions. He will pay £183.98 in compensation and has been fined £50.

Ashleigh Hall, 37, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton, committed fraud by using a bank card which did not belong to him. He also failed to surrender to court. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay £10 in compensation.

Breach

Gary Butler, 50, of Boundary Crescent, Blidworth, failed to comply with a requirement imposed under the Environment Act, He failed to supply the name and address of a contractor who removed waste form his property around November 2018, to the cost of £100. He also failed to provide a copy of a Facebook conversation and a receipt of the £100 he paid. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £200 in costs.