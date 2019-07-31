Latest Mansfield residents sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

MOTORING

Ivan Goncear, aged 32, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, drove a Volkswagen on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400 and told to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Janet Brooks, 60, of Beechdale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car with 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stewart Vardy, 54, of Intake Road, Clipstone, drove a car with 137mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £500 and told to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Janette Talbot, 50, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, stole air fresheners from B&M Bargains, Mansfield to the value of £71.91. She also stole perfume to the value of £112 from Boots on St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, because of her criminal record and that the crimes were committed during a community order. She was told to pay £112 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Clay, 50, Newark Way, Mansfield, stole a £7,000 pedal bike at Sherwood Pines visitor centre, Edwinstowe. He was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for a year, because of his record for similar thefts. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay £500 in compensation.

Gavin Woolley, 42, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, stole make-up to the value of £77.18 from Wilko, Mansfield. He also stole Lynx deodorant and Fairy dishwasher tablets to the value of £27 from Home Bargains, Mansfield. He attempted to steal toys and rump steak to the value of £90 from Tesco, Mansfield. He was jailed for 24 weeks and told to pay £27 compensation.

Steven Pope, 42, of Clifton Place, Mansfield, stole three handbags from TK Maxx, Mansfield, to the value of £156.96 and a £5 dog lead from Pets at Home, Mansfield. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay £156.96 compensation.

MISCELLANEOUS

Mark Froggatt, 56, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, at Peafield Lane Primary School, Mansfield, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing a person harassment, distress or alarm. The court found the offence was racially aggravated. He was given a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay £175 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £375 costs.

Tracy Froggatt, 49, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, at Peafield Lane Primary School, Mansfield, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing a person harassment, distress or alarm. The court found the offence was racially aggravated. She was fined £240 and told to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £375 costs.

Diane Tyson, 39, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, failed to attend an assessment to see if she was dependent on drugs, after a sample showed opiates may be present in her body. She was conditionally discharged for six months and told to pay a £20 surcharge.

FRAUD

Kyle Hollingsworth, 28, of Roack Street, Mansfield, stole a wallet containing a bank card and committed fraud by buying goods with the card. He was jailed for 44 weeks, due to reoffending on a suspended sentence, and told to pay £61.40 compensation.