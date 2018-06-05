Latest Mansfield magistrates’ court results

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Court latest

Adam Leach, 36, of Sherwood street Mansfield Woodhouse admitted stealing a speaker worth £14.99 from B&M Bargains. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was committed to prison for a total of 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a community order was made with a 12 months rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mckenzie Randle, 21, of Pickard Street Mansfield admitted stealing goods worth £23.97, £37 and £30 on separate occasions from B&M store in Mansfield. He was committed to prison to a total of six weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £80.

Mandy Michelle Steele, 48, of Welbeck Street Sutton pleaded guilty to stealing £2112.44 belonging to a male by retaining money paid into her account. She was discharged conditionally for two years and ordered to pay compensation of £212.44, victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Jason Lee Spalding, 29, of Shireoaks Court Mansfield admitted stealing a bottle of gin belonging to Oak Tree Centre, of value unknown. He was fined £40 with £30 victim surcharge and £30 costs.

Violence

Samantha Marie Barker, 33, of Skegby Road, Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with a 10 weeks curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, victim surcharge of £85 costs of £100 and £50 compensation.

Danielle Turner, 32, of Ruddington Court Mansfield, admitted assaulting a female causing actual bodily harm. She was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. Court heard it was an assault on licensed premises using glass as a weapon. A curfew requirement with electronic monitoring was imposed for 16 weeks, compensation of £1,000 with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Driving

Ion Perju, 43, of Rowan Close Forest Town pleaded guilty to driving with 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £250 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Claire Louise Burrows, 38, of Vere Avenue Sutton, admitted driving with 74 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Bradley Middlecoop, 24, of Scotswood Road Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with 62 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He also admitted driving without insurance. Middlecoop also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine, MDMA nd Ketamine. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months with costs of £85, fined £369 with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £36.

Ryan John Wood , 21, of Lowmoor Road Kirkby pleaded guilty to driving with 89 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. It was the commission of a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks, with a victim surcharge of £115. he was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jacek Jerzy Ziolkowski, 50, of Thoresby Avenue Shirebrook admitted driving with 90 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and without a license. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months and fined £433 with £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mitchell Beet, 19, of Hobhouse Road Mansfield admitted driving without a license. He was committed to detention for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Stokes, 53, of Main Street Blidworth admitted driving with 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order was made with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for 16 weeks. He was disqualified from driving for 26 months with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Tomlinson, 50, of Ashleigh Avenue Sutton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on suspicion of a drink driving offence. He was fined £1,000 with £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Miscellaneous

Mitchel James Little, 20, of Kelstedge Drive, Mansfield admitted damaging shelves and kitchen units belonging to a female. A community order was made with a 15 day rehabilitation requirement and £250 compensation.

Simon Thomas, 43, of Unwin Road, Sutton pleaded guilty to having articles for use in connection with theft, including gloves mole grips, torch and lock knife. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and a curfew requirement of three months imposed with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Victoria Francis Rowe, 32, admitted making persistent use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance. She was fined £270 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £300.

Threats

George Ogilvie Stevenson, 52, of Sandy Lane Mansfield pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. He was fined £150 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Breach

Craig John Robertson, 41, of Terrace Road Mansfield, pleaded guilty to being present in Mansfield town centre whilst prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. He was fined £10 with £30 victim surcharge.