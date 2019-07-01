Latest Mansfield and Ashfield residents who have been in court

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Drugs

Ben Rhodes, 29, of Allandale, Bilsthorpe, had on his possession a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug. He has been fined £300, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Paul Dillon, 39, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, had on his possession a quantity of cocaine a class A drug. He also obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty. He was fined £180, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Douglas Gilbody, 48, of the Beeches, Skegby, was involved in the production of cannabis. He was fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Natasha Over, 31, of Hazel Road, Ollerton, knowingly permitted the production of cannabis resin at premises she occupied. She has been fined £180, pay a £30 surcharge and £310 in costs.

Violence

Nathan Brewster, 24, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, assaulted a person and caused damage to a door with intent. He will pay £150 in compensation and £85 in costs.

Samuel Brunt, 29, of Elton Close, Mansfield, assaulted a man and a woman by beating them. He has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison, as the offence was in a public place. He will pay £300 in compensation.

Rachael Redfearn, 33, of Butler Crescent, Mansfield, assaulted a police officer by beating him. She has been given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. She was fined £100, pay £200 in compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Tyler Hill, 21, of Main Street, Huthwaite, assaulted a man and two women by beating them. She has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. She will pay £275 in compensation, costs of £250 and a £85 surcharge.

Daniel Baker, 38, of Hazel Street, Skegby, assaulted a man and assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He will also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. He will pay £400 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Breach

Sharon Crowder, 46, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. She has been given an eight week sentence suspended for 12 months. She has been fined £50 and pay £60 in costs.

Motoring

Gillies St Juste, 54, Brownlee Road, Clipstone, did not drive with the correct insurance. He was fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge, and £100 in cost.

Kelly Harper, 33, Breck Bank, Ollerton, drove a car with 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. She was fined £307, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. She has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ashley Wood, 30, of Snaefell Avenue, Forest Town, drove a car with 50mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath over the legal limit. He also drove without insurance. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Samantha Garden , 42, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, having being suspected of driving a vehicle failed to give a sample of breath. She has been given a community order with an alchol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. She will pay a £85 surcharge and has been disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Samuel Billyeald, 24, of Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, drove a vehicle with 70 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath over the legal limit. He also drove without insurance or the correct licence. He was fined £200, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified for 36 months.

Ashley Jones, 26, of Banks Avenue, Kirkby, drove a car with a quantity of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine and cocaine in his system. He has been fined £400, pay a £40 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Miscellaneous

Jessica Abott, 24, of Hedgerow Close, Sutton, used abusive or insulting words and behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. The offence was also racially aggravated. She was fined £269, pay £100 in compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Daniel Carlin, 28, of Cornwall Avenue, Mansfield, used threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Jake Bradder, 28, of Beverley Close, Rainworth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe violence would be used. He has been fined £266, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

James Kemp, 33, of Bentinck Terrace, Warsop, dishonestly made a false representation, by agreeing to sell a van for £1150 and failing to hand over the vehicle after the amount had been paid. He has been given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £575 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £300 in costs.

Dale Vardy, 38, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, damaged two glazed windows with intent on two occasions. He also entered as a trespasser at Kirkby Sales and Exchange on Kingsway, with the intent to steal. He also spoke to a woman he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He committed the offences while serving a community order for damage. He has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay £350 in compensation,

Colin Cook, 35, of Rockings View, Blidworth, harassed a woman by attempting to contact her. He has been issued with an restraining order. He was fiend £100, pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Theft

Lee Tranter, 31, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, has been sentenced to 42 weeks in prison. He stole two packets of razors to the value of £5 from Morrisons, Mansfield. He also had a lock knife on his possession at the super market. He also stole two electric shavers to the value of £25.98 from TK Maxx, Mansfield. He will pay a £115 surcharge. He was sentenced because of the knife offence.

Kerry Causer, 37, of Woods Hill, Sutton, failed to attend an assessment following a positive test for a presence of a class A drug. She also failed to attend a assessment to establish if she was despondent on drugs after a sample revealed crack cocaine an heroin might be present in her body. She also stole bottles of perfume to the value of £60 from Matalan, Sutton. She also stole medication to the value of £50 from Wilko, Sutton. She also failed to surrender to custody twice. She has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. She will pay a £115 surcharge.

Daniel Lynk, 35, of Woods Hill, Sutton, stole perfume from Matalan, Sutton. He also failed to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent on drugs after a sample revealed cocaine and opiates may be present in his body. He also failed to surrender to custody twice. He has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He will pay a £115 surcharge.