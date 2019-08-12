Latest Mansfield and Ashfield residents sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, heard between August 2 and August 8.

THEFT

Kyle Gregg, 30, of no fixed address, stole two hats to the value of £11.98, a pair of socks and a hat to the value of £15.98, and a watch worth £60, from TK Maxx in Mansfield. He also stole fragrances to the value of £60 from Boots. He was ordered to pay compensation to the value of £35.97.

Laura Gillespie, 33, of no fixed address, stole face wash and make-up from Wilkinson Stores in Sutton. She also stole two jars of coffee belonging to Co-op in Huthwaite. She then failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Courts having been released on bail, while under suspended sentence orders enforced by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court in March in relation to eight theft offences. She was jailed for four weeks, and ordered to pay compensation totalling £44.70.

Richard Talbot, 32, of no fixed address, stole a bicycle belonging in Mansfield. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. A community order was made requiring 31 days of rehabilitation and he was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Kate Draycott, aged 33, of Caris Road, Sutton, stole two bottles of vodka and one bottle of whiskey to the value of £60 from the Co-Op food store, Sutton. She was ordered to pay £60 in compensation.



MOTORING

George Birchall, 21, of Clipstone Road East, Forest Town, dangerously drove a vehicle in Sutton, Annesley Woodhouse and Blidworth. He also failed to stop for police, and had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a Class B drug. He was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Geihore Raymond, 46, of Stuart Street, Sutton, drove a car Vauxhall Zafira in Silk Street, Sutton, while disqualified from driving and without insurance. A community order was made with a curfew for six weeks, requiring Raymond to be inside from 8pm until 6am each day until September 17. He was also ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for one year.

Mark Coupe, 45, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, drove a car in Sutton without due care and attention while disqualified from driving and with no policy of insurance, causing damage to a vehicle before failing to stop and give his details. He was disqualified from driving for a further 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Litia Larua, 23, of Hazel Street, Sutton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 249 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg. She was banned from driving for two years, ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £85 surcharge.

Daniel Hagerty, 31, of Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, drove a car on the A60 in Mansfield after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for three years, ordered to complete rehabilitation activity, fined £1,333 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Hempsall, 35, of Windsor Avenue, Sutton, drove a vehicle in Sutton with no licence or insurance and while disqualified, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 40 months, ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Daniel Reffin, aged 28 of Ousebridge Drive, Carlton, drove a Renault Clio on Rigg Lane, Blidworth, with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Keaton Ward, aged 19, of Grove Street Barnsley drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Chesterfield Road South with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £300, and was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.



ASSAULT

Graham Gardiner, 40, care of HMP Nottingham, assaulted a man in Mansfield by beating him. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Pawel Pycek, 37, of Baums Lane, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her in Mansfield. He also damaged a window and door step belonging to the same woman. He was discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and costs of £85.

MISCELLANEOUS

Nicki Hartwright, aged 39, of Westfield Lane Mansfield damaged a rear metal gate at B&M Bargains Mansfield. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Craig Jarvis, aged 32 of Rowan Drive, Kirkby, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment. He visited his victim’s home address, messaged her, and telephoned her after being informed not to do so by police. He was given a restraining order, must not contact his victim, and must not go onto Dale Avenue, Sutton. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.



FRAUD

Adam Welch, aged 27, care of HMP Nottingham, committed fraud by using a stolen credit card to purchase items from Idlewells shopping centre, Sutton. He dishonestly undertook or assisted in the removal, disposal or realisation of a credit card. He was committed to prison for four weeks, and was ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

Natasha Taylor, aged 32, of Kingfisher Way, Sutton, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the removal, disposal or realisation of a credit card by or for the benefit of another. She also used a stolen bank card to purchase £27 of tobacco. A community order was given, and she was ordered to pay a surcharge of £85, £120 costs, and £27 compensation.

